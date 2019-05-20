Suominen Corporation: Hannu Sivula SVP, Human Resources to leave Suominen

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release, May 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m EEST





Hannu Sivula, Senior Vice President, Human Resources and a member of Suominen's Corporate Executive Team, has decided to pursue career opportunities outside the company and will leave Suominen after summer. He has worked for Suominen since 2012, heading the company's human resources during that time.



"I would like to thank Hannu for his contribution to the company and for developing Suominen's HR," says Petri Helsky, President and CEO of Suominen.

Further information:

Petri Helsky, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 214 3080

SUOMINEN

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes as well as for medical and hygiene products. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens - wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, for instance - bring added value to the daily life of consumers worldwide. Suominen is the global market leader in nonwovens for wipes and employs nearly 700 people in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's net sales in 2018 amounted to EUR 431.1 million. The Suominen share.