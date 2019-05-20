

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer price inflation rose in April, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



The producer price index rose 1.6 percent year-on-year in April, following a 0.4 percent increase in March.



Prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply grew the most by 7.0 percent annually in April and costs of mining and quarrying surge 5.2 percent. Manufacturing output prices rose 0.5 percent.



On the other hand, costs of water supply held stable in April.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.7 percent in April, after remaining flat in the previous month.



Data showed that import prices gained 0.5 percent on month, taking the annual growth to 1.5 percent. Likewise, export prices climbed 1.3 percent month-on-month and advanced 2 percent annually.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX