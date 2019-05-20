FIRSTGROUP PLC - Further statement re Coast Capital shareholder notice

FIRSTGROUP PLC

FURTHER STATEMENT RE SHAREHOLDER NOTICE FROM COAST CAPITAL

20 May 2019

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup" or the "Company") made an announcement on 11 May 2019 regarding the requisition notice dated 10 May 2019 received from Coast Capital.

FirstGroup now announces that, on 17 May 2019, the Company received a replacement requisition notice from Coast Capital. The new requisition notice replaces the notice dated 10 May 2019, which was invalid (as a result of it not being signed by the correct holder of Coast Capital's shareholding in the Company).

The Board will be writing to shareholders regarding the requisition notice in due course.

Contacts at FirstGroup:

Faisal Tabbah, Head of Investor Relations

Stuart Butchers, Group Head of Communications

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:

Andrew Porter / Alison Lea, Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1. Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93.

