Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $2.9bn Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market

LONDON, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paediatric Vaccines, Adult Vaccines, Influenza Vaccines, Therapeutic Vaccines, Downstream Processing, Fill & Finish Operations, Analytical & QC Studies, Packaging, Upstream Processing, Mammalian Expression Systems, Bacterial Expression Systems, Yeast Expression Systems, Baculovirus/Insect Expression Systems, Other Upstream Processing

The global vaccine contract manufacturing market was worth $1.9bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2019-2023. In 2018, the paediatric vaccines segment held 48% of the global vaccine contract manufacturing market.

Report Scope

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the global vaccine market

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the global vaccine contract manufacturing market

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the global vaccine contract manufacturing market by type:

• Paediatric Vaccines

• Adult Vaccines

• Influenza Vaccines

• Therapeutic Vaccines

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the global vaccine contract manufacturing market by workflow:

• Downstream Processing: the revenues are further broken down into Fill & Finish Operations, Analytical & QC Studies, Packaging

• Upstream Processing: the revenues are further broken down into Mammalian Expression Systems, Bacterial Expression Systems, Yeast Expression Systems, Baculovirus/Insect Expression Systems, Other Upstream Processing

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the leading regional and national markets:

• North America: the revenues are further broken down into the US and Canada

• Europe: the revenues are further broken down into the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain

• Asia-Pacific: the revenues are further broken down into China, Japan and India

• Rest of the World: the revenues are further broken down into Brazil, Mexico, Russia and South Africa

The regional markets are further broken down by type and workflow.

• Discussion and profiles of the leading players in the vaccine contract manufacturing market:

• AbbVie

• Baxter BioPharma Solutions

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Catalent

• Charles River Laboratories

• Evonik Degusa

• IDT Biologika

• Lonza

• Meridian Life Science

• Nipro Corporation

• Pfizer CentreOne

• Sigma Aldrich Fine Chemicals

• SynCo Bio Partners

• Vetter Pharmaceutical

• A SWOT analysis discussing the industry trends, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

• Discussion on vaccine manufacturing technologies covering new substrates for vaccine production, next-generation expression systems and vectors, equipment trends, pre-filled syringes and vaccines, lyophilization and vaccine manufacturing, cell-based techniques.

• Key Questions Answered by this Report:

• How is the vaccine contract manufacturing market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the vaccine contract manufacturing market?

• What are the market shares of the leading segments of the vaccine contract manufacturing market in 2018?

• What is the value of the leading sectors in important regions of the world?

• What will be the main driver of the overall market from 2019 to 2029?

• How will political and regulatory factors influence the regional markets and submarkets?

• Will leading national vaccine contract manufacturing markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the leading national markets change by 2029 and which country will lead the market in 2029?

• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2019 and 2029?

