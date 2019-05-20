Statkraft AS: Statkraft enters into a 10-year industrial power agreement with Borregaard

(Oslo, May 20, 2019) Statkraft and Borregaard have entered into a new long-term industrial power agreement for the period 2020 to 2029. The delivery is in total 1.75 TWh, with annual deliveries of about 175 GWh.

The contract will contribute to the supply of power to Borregaard's biorefinery in Sarpsborg.

- Borregaard is an innovative and forward-looking company with considerable consumption of power. Borregaard has long been an important customer for Statkraft, but this is the first major industrial contract we make with them. It is gratifying to enter into another contract with the industry that confirms that Statkraft offers competitive terms and is still a preferred supplier of power to Norwegian industry, says Hallvard Granheim, executive vice president for Markets and IT in Statkraft.

- We are very pleased to renew our cooperation with Statkraft. This agreement is an important element in our long-term work for predictable and stable prices for renewable energy for our biorefinery in Sarpsborg, says CEO in Borregaard, Per A. Sørlie.

