



Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

TOKYO, May 20, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) has completed 6 hours of Qualify (QF) race for the N?rburgring 24 hours endurance race, which will be held at the Nurburgring in Germany on June 20-23. Lexus LC finished its race at 24th position overall, but the GR Supra, which just started its sales globally, could not finish the race by mechanical issue.A total of 102 vehicles were entered for the QF race. The GR Supra was driven by Masahiro Sasaki, Uwe Kleen, Herwig Daenens(1), and Hisashi Yabuki(2) in the SP8T Class, and LC was driven by Takeshi Tsuchiya, Naoya Gamo, Takamitsu Matsui, and Yuichi Nakayama.The N?rburgring has been tough (as always) to the members of TGR. For GR Supra and LC, QF was the third time to race at Nurburgring for this season, but they have not satisfied any race yet because passed races were interrupted by the snow, rain, and heavy fog. And the Nordschleife, nicknamed as "The Green Hell" tested the team again. But thanks to the Green hell that it did not happen a month later.It happened to the GR Supra. The QF race started in the rain at the beginning of the race, but changed to the dry condition right after 98 cars had started. The GR Supra started from 43rd grid, and the LC started from 24th grid.Almost two hours had been passed since the race had started, the GR Supra suddenly stopped at the Green Hell. The car stopped providing enough fuel to accelerate even the driver stepped on the gas pedal to the floor. Although the mechanics found out what caused this trouble and sent her back to the track, it took them long enough time to make her out of the record of finishing the race."We are unlucky because the trouble happened to the place where we do not even need to check usually. However we are also lucky that it happened this time, not a month later," said Hideyuki Tanaka, the chief mechanic of GR Supra.On the other hand, although some drivability issues came up to the LC, she competed the six hours and could keep her position until the end of the race.The 24 hours of Nurburgring will take place within a month, and TGR will continue to make an effort to make the car better for not only the members, but also for the customers and funs.(1) With Toyota Motor Europe(2) With Toyota Motor CorporationAbout LEXUSSince its debut in 1989, Lexus has earned a worldwide reputation for high-quality products and exemplary customer service. Lexus is the hybrid leader among luxury brands, offering hybrids that provide the best in innovative technology and premier luxury. The evolution of Lexus is reflected in the progressive designs of its new vehicles. The grille, dynamic light treatments, and sculptured lines create a distinctive look of luxury for Lexus. For more information, please visit www.lexus-int.com and www.lexus-int.com/news/.Source: LEXUSContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.