Valuefy is now Amongst the Top WealthTech Companies in the World

MUMBAI, India, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Valuefy Solutions, India's premier investment technology company has been featured in this year's WealthTech100 list for the top innovative companies in FinTech from around the world. The list has been compiled by one of the leading research companies in the industry, FinTech Global and released on April 9th, 2019.

FinTech Global, aims at providing investors and senior-level executives with concrete data to base their investment and partnership decisions on. It allows them to invest in the right technologies and fund the startups working on those technologies.

Of the thousands of companies that participated in the research, 100 of the world's finest WealthTech companies were selected. Sharad Singh, CEO and Co-Founder Valuefy commented, "The criteria for selection included the significance of the problem we are solving, the cost-effectiveness and efficiency of the approach and most importantly, innovation."

"Another reason we made it to the list amongst few other Asian companies, is the track record of our production grade global delivery," he added.

With products like Wealthfy, Valuefy is transforming Private Banking and Personal Finance space by providing digital advisory technology, seamless integration and the ability to deliver complex advice in a simpler manner. Valuefy's inclusion in the list is the result of these innovative technologies and their successful implementation.

According to FinTech Global, the intention behind creating such a list is to help innovative WealthTech companies get the attention of market leaders and institutions that will help them scale.

About Valuefy:

Valuefy is a premier investment technology lab with cutting-edge solutions empowering leading global financial institutions. Founded in 2010, Valuefy has grown over the years and today services more than USD 250 Billion of Assets Under Management across the Indian subcontinent, South East Asia, Middle East, and the United States.

