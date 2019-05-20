Euromoney's H119 results show the positive impact of management's strategy, particularly in Pricing, Data and Management Intelligence (PDMI), where underlying subscription revenues grew 8%. Challenges remain in Asset Management and we have lowered our group revenue and earnings FY19e and FY20e forecasts by 6% and 5% respectively. The DMGT share distribution has 'normalised' the register and ERM now trades as a fully independent FTSE 250 company. With the liquidity constraint lifted, the rating better reflects ERM's attractive cash flow and high quality earnings.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...