Aspo Oyj: Telko's CEO Kalle Kettunen to leave the company

Aspo Plc
Stock exchange release
May 20, 2019 at 1 pm
Telko's CEO Kalle Kettunen to leave the company
Telko CEO Kalle Kettunen has resigned and will leave the company. Telko is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aspo Plc. Telko's Board of Directors has today appointed CFO Tomi Tanninen as the interim CEO. Telko's Board will start a recruitment process to select the new CEO.
Kettunen was appointed CEO in 2009, and under his leadership Telko has become a leading expert and distributor of plastics and chemicals especially in the Eastern European markets.
"During Kalle Kettunen's time as CEO, Telko has made great headway in its operations and expanded to new markets. Under Kalle's leadership, Telko has doubled its net sales and quadrupled its operating profit. Kalle's international experience and business acumen have played a key role in the company's success," said Aki Ojanen, CEO of Aspo Plc and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Telko.
"On behalf of the Board I'd like to thank Kalle for his contributions to the company and wish him all the best for the future. Telko's Board will now focus on finding a new CEO who will continue the successful growth of the company".
ASPO Plc
Aki Ojanen
CEO
Further information:
Aki Ojanen, CEO of Aspo Plc and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Telko,
tel. +358 9 521 4010, +358 400 106 592, aki.ojanen@aspo.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com
Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets, focusing on demanding B2B customers. The aim of our strong corporate brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - is to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and their development. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill.