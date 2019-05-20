Aspo Oyj: Telko's CEO Kalle Kettunen to leave the company

Aspo Plc

Stock exchange release

May 20, 2019 at 1 pm





Telko's CEO Kalle Kettunen to leave the company



Telko CEO Kalle Kettunen has resigned and will leave the company. Telko is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aspo Plc. Telko's Board of Directors has today appointed CFO Tomi Tanninen as the interim CEO. Telko's Board will start a recruitment process to select the new CEO.

Kettunen was appointed CEO in 2009, and under his leadership Telko has become a leading expert and distributor of plastics and chemicals especially in the Eastern European markets.



"During Kalle Kettunen's time as CEO, Telko has made great headway in its operations and expanded to new markets. Under Kalle's leadership, Telko has doubled its net sales and quadrupled its operating profit. Kalle's international experience and business acumen have played a key role in the company's success," said Aki Ojanen, CEO of Aspo Plc and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Telko.

"On behalf of the Board I'd like to thank Kalle for his contributions to the company and wish him all the best for the future. Telko's Board will now focus on finding a new CEO who will continue the successful growth of the company".