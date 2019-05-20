Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 17-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 365.95p INCLUDING current year revenue 374.63p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 361.19p INCLUDING current year revenue 369.87p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---