WKN: 4869 ISIN: GB0006436108 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
20.05.2019 | 12:31
PR Newswire

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 17

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at
close of business on 17 May 2019 were:

1509.09p  Capital only and including debt at par value
1499.94p  Capital only and including debt at fair value
1521.47p  Including current year income and debt at par value XD
1512.31p  Including current year income and debt at fair value XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        The total number of ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury
shares is 47,879,792.  The total amount of ordinary shares
held in treasury is 2,113,731.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

