China International Big Data Industry Expo 2019 to kick off in Guiyang

GUIZHOU, China, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China International Big Data Industry Expo 2019, also known as 2019 Big Data Expo, will be held from May 26 to 29 in Guiyang, capital of southwest China'sGuizhou Province.

As the official media partner of the 2019 Big Data Expo, Huanqiu.com has invited media outlets from China, South Korea and Japan, including Mainichi Shimbun, Weekly Toyo Keizai, Donga IIbo, and People's Daily, to join efforts to promote this year's event prior to the opening of the expo.

2019 Big Data Expo, jointly hosted by China's National Development and Reform Commission, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Cyberspace Administration and Guizhou Provincial People's Government, will include "one summit&forum, one exhibition, one authoritative report and a series of contests and activities."

Covering an area of 60,000 square meters, 2019 Big Data Expo, as the fifth of its kind, is expected to receive more than 400 exhibitors and over 100,000 visitors.

Up to now, over 100 overseas companies from 21 countries including Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, Singapore, Israel, and Canada have confirmed their attendance at the upcoming big data expo 2019.

A host of well-known enterprises and institutions from home and abroad, such as Alibaba, NTT DATA, Google, Huawei, Qihoo 360 and the Guizhou national big data comprehensive pilot zone, have confirmed that they will set up booths at the expo.

In addition, the 2019 Big Data Expo will introduce the guest country of honor mechanism with the aim of inviting a country to be the guest country of honor at the expo every year after 2019. The guest country of honor will hold thematic activities to showcase its achievements in big data development and promote exchanges and cooperation in big data industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/889700/Big_Data_Industry_Expo.jpg