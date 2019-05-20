Company will highlight CorPath GRX capabilities in complex vascular procedures

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. ("Corindus" or the "Company") (NYSE American: CVRS), a leading developer of precision vascular robotics, announced today that it will showcase advanced robotic capabilities of the CorPath GRX System at EuroPCR 2019 in Paris, France from May 21-24, 2019. Corindus will use the annual meeting at EuroPCR 2019 to highlight recent milestones in technology development, including the latest CE marked technIQ Smart Procedural Automation, automated movements aimed at improving navigation, lesion crossing, and delivery of therapy.

The CorPath System is the world's only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared and CE marked robotic platform for percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) and peripheral vascular intervention (PVI) procedures. CorPath GRX received CE mark for neurovascular intervention in April 2019, broadening the application of the system to treat all vascular beds in the 33 countries that accept CE mark.

"As healthcare providers around the world continue to augment their services with robotics, we are excited to showcase our latest advancements of the CorPath GRX System at EuroPCR," said Mark Toland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Corindus. "We truly value the opportunity to collaborate and engage with global, influential industry leaders within the interventional community and we're honored to take part in EuroPCR for the first time."

Jean Fajadet, M.D., Interventional Cardiologist at Clinique Pasteur in Toulouse, France, PCR Vice-Chairman, and Course Director of EuroPCR, oversaw the installation of CorPath GRX at Clinique Pasteur earlier this year. The installation cemented the facility as the first site in all of Europe to adopt the latest vascular robotic technology.

"Partnering with Corindus has allowed us to lead the movement of vascular robotics in Europe," said Jean Fajadet, M.D., Interventional Cardiologist at Clinique Pasteur. "I am impressed with the capabilities of CorPath GRX. The system's ability to control the guiding catheter, the guidewire, and the rapid exchange catheter (balloon or stent) is critical to performing complex procedures. Furthermore, our procedure rooms are equipped almost entirely with remote capabilities. From imaging to procedural control, our physicians have access to essentially everything they need from the control room."

EuroPCR, which is the annual meeting of the European Association of Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions, will celebrate its 30th anniversary and will host more than 11,000 participants from across the globe. For attendees interested in an exclusive opportunity to gain firsthand experience with the latest smart procedural automation technology available on the CorPath GRX System, register here and visit Corindus at booth M49 through Friday, May 24, 2019.

About Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc.

Corindus Vascular Robotics is a global technology leader in robotic-assisted vascular interventions. The Company's CorPath platform is the first FDA-cleared medical device to bring robotic precision to percutaneous coronary and vascular procedures. CorPath GRX is the second generation robotic-assisted technology offering enhancements to the platform by adding important key upgrades that increase precision, improve workflow, and extend the capabilities and range of procedures that can be performed robotically. We are focused on developing innovative robotic solutions to revolutionize treatment of emergent conditions by providing specialized and timely medical care to patients around the world. For additional information, visit www.corindus.com, and follow @CorindusInc.

