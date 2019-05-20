Senior hires will help energy companies and utilities evolve their businesses as the energy transition accelerates

Navigant (NYSE: NCI) today announced four senior-level industry professionals have joined the company's growing global Energy segment.

Directors Margot Everett, Shawn Fountain, Dieter Keller-Giessbach, and Peter Kolmeijer serve clients that are transforming their businesses by leveraging new business and regulatory models, digital strategies, emerging technologies, and new approaches to data analytics.

"Energy companies and utilities are under more pressure than ever to rethink their business and regulatory strategies, transform their operations and cultures, and embrace new technologies and data analytics to continue to serve their customers," says Jan Vrins, managing director and leader of Navigant's global Energy segment. "Dieter, Margot, Shawn, and Peter understand the challenges the energy transition is creating for our clients, and they are ready to help innovate, find new strategic pathways, and prepare our client's businesses for an Energy Cloud future."

Margot Everett, Director, San Francisco

As an industry leader in developing modern policy, regulatory, and pricing solutions for utilities, Everett helps clients transform their regulatory strategy and pricing structures to improve transparency, promote new technologies, and maintain cost-based economic principles. She has nearly 35 years of experience in energy policy, market issues, analytics, and strategy, with expertise in electric and gas regulation and rate design, cost allocation, load forecasting and research, and market and enterprise risk management. Prior to joining Navigant, Everett led Pacific Gas and Electric's rates and regulatory analytics department, where she championed innovative commercial electric vehicle rates, developed alternative rate and compensation options for distributed energy resources, and addressed cost-of-service analytics. Everett also led Pacific Gas and Electric's market and credit risk department, and has held senior roles at Constellation Energy, PacifiCorp, and PPM Energy.

Shawn Fountain, Director, Boulder, Colo.

Helping utilities and other energy companies maximize value through advanced data visualization and analytics, Fountain is an experienced industry professional and solution architect with over 25 years of energy consulting experience. His previous engagements span a wide range of strategy, design, and implementation projects of large-scale technology and data analytics programs, with specific projects ranging from energy price forecasting, generation dispatch modeling, market settlement, pricing and billing for competitive retailers, and meter data management. Fountain has focused on transformational meter-to-cash projects for more than 10 years. He is also experienced with advanced metering infrastructure, conservation voltage reduction, distributed energy resources, and operational awareness for transmission control rooms. Previously, Fountain worked at Genscape, a firm focused on real-time data delivery and market intelligence, and at BRIDGE Energy Group as a lead in the analytics practice.

Dieter Keller-Giessbach, Director, Cologne, Germany

Keller-Giessbach is advancing the Energy segment's key client relationships in Germany and with other electric and natural gas distribution companies across Europe. With more than 25 years of professional experience in the European utility industry, he has led clients through digital and business transformations, developed and executed market entry strategies, and provided large-scale project management and governance support. His recent consulting projects have focused on the electricity and gas distribution segment, where significant aspects of the energy transition are taking root, as well as digital transformation readiness, large-scale integration of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, and the identification and development of new business areas. Prior to joining Navigant, he held partner and senior management consulting roles at Capgemini, IBM Global Business Services, and Logica CMG (now CGI).

Peter Kolmeijer, Director, Utrecht, Netherlands

Focused on the Energy segment's key account relationships in the Netherlands and with distribution and transmission system operators across Europe, Kolmeijer has nearly 30 years of experience in the utility industry. Throughout his career, he has worked in lockstep with utilities and energy companies to transform business operations, identify solutions, and develop new technical and commercial offerings. Well-versed in high- and extra-high voltage infrastructure, Kolmeijer has supported projects as a power transformer and overhead line consultant. He has served clients across Europe, Asia, Africa, and North America, including transmission system operators, governments, power generation utilities, and manufacturers. Prior to joining Navigant, he was the key account manager at DNV GL for TenneT and elia. He is a former officer of the Royal Netherlands Navy, where he focused on technical staff naval aviation.

With over 600 consultants, Navigant's global Energy segment is the largest energy and sustainability consulting team in the industry. We collaborate with utilities and energy companies, governments and NGOs, large corporations, product manufacturers, tech vendors, and investors to help them thrive in a rapidly changing energy environment. Our clients include the world's 60 largest electric, water, and gas utilities; the 20 largest independent power generators; and the 20 largest gas distribution and pipeline companies. Navigant's seasoned professionals and highly skilled specialists form exceptional teams to help clients transform their businesses, manage complexity and accelerate operational performance, meet compliance requirements, and transform organizations and systems to address upcoming changes as the energy transition accelerates.

About Navigant

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI) is a specialized, global professional services firm that helps clients take control of their future. Navigant's professionals apply deep industry knowledge, substantive technical expertise, and an enterprising approach to help clients build, manage, and/or protect their business interests. With a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change and significant regulatory or legal pressures, the firm primarily serves clients in the healthcare, energy, and financial services industries. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, Navigant's practitioners bring sharp insight that pinpoints opportunities and delivers powerful results. More information about Navigant can be found at navigant.com.

