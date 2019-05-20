Streaming Service Providers Develop Monitoring & Compliance Solutions In-house then Seek Technology Vendors for Deployment

Global OTT M&C market to reach $149.7 million by 2024 as streaming becomes a high-priority investment for media firms, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, California, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With streaming rapidly becoming a high-priority investment area for media firms, the $62.0 millionover-the-top (OTT) monitoring and compliance (M&C) market is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% to reach $149.7 million by 2024. There will be increased demand for broadcast-like video quality as content consolidates and viewing expectations rise. Streaming service providers are gaining subscribers as consumers transition from traditional pay TV to OTT services and those subscribers will eventually expect the same video quality. OTT M&C vendors can fill this need by providing their underlying software platforms, which help improve video quality of service (QoS) over unmanaged networks, to media streaming devices, handsets, tablets, and televisions.

"OTT/TV Everywhere (TVE) vendors tend to develop M&C solutions in-house during the R&D phase and then seek third-party vendors to scale up for operations," said Robert Cavin,Industry Analyst, Digital Transformation. "Companies will also highlight the value of providing high-quality OTT M&C solutions to reduce churn by increasing quality of service. These solutions can be offered both individually and as part of a total OTT solution."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global OTT Monitoring & Compliance Market, Forecast to 2024, presents revenues from vendors providing solutions direct to consumer (D2C) and to virtual multichannel video programming distributors (vMVPDs). It analyzes the segments that are rapidly adopting OTT M&C solutions as well as the different adoption patterns by region. It studies the technology trends that are shaping the OTT M&C market and identifies the likely disruptions.

"After establishing themselves in the North American and Western European markets, service providers are expanding globally, particularly in regions with excellent broadband access," noted Cavin. "As other regions create more of their own content outside the traditional broadcast and pay TV industries, streaming service providers can employ OTT M&C vendors to ensure quality services as they expand."

OTT M&C solutions are primarily provided by three global vendors-Telestream iQ (IneoQuest), Tektronix, and Touchstream; however, Interra Systems, Witbe, and Evertz also have garnered significant shares. For further revenue opportunities, service providers will:

Make M&C solutions part of their workflow. This will reduce quality-based OTT churn levels by consistently delivering high levels of quality of service/experience ( QoS / QoE ).

/ ). Offer OPEX cloud-based M&C . Vendors also need to provide pricing flexibility and upfront integration support during development.

. Vendors also need to provide pricing flexibility and upfront integration support during development. Promote the advantages of purpose-built, extensively tested, third-party solutions over do-it-yourself solutions.

over solutions. Target customers that do not have legacy content in the broadcast and pay TV spaces.

Partner with vendors of ancillary products such as live events or online video platforms to provide end-to-end solutions for wider industry coverage and/or expand vertical scope and regional coverage.

Global OTT Monitoring & Compliance Market, Forecast to 2024 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Digital Media Growth Partnership Service program.

