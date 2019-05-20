As from May 21, 2019, subscription rights issued by Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until June 3, 2019. Instrument: Subscription Rights (TR) ------------------------------------------ Short name: PHLOG TR B ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012673465 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 173986 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ As from May 21, 2019, paid subscription shares issued by Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid Subscription Shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: PHLOG BTA B 1 ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012673473 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 173987 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 503 01550.