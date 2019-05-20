Purina Purina: Second 'Purina in Society Report' shows Purina's achievements in creating shared value for pets, people and the planet 20-May-2019 / 12:01 GMT/BST Second "Purina in Society Report" shows Purina's achievements in creating shared value for pets, people and the planet Barcelona, Spain *Nestlé *Purina [1] *PetCare EMENA [NPPE]* has launched its second "Purina in Society (PinS) Report" [2] to provide a transparent account of progress against its commitments [1] and prepared in accordance with the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards [3] at the Core option. The first Purina in Society Report, published in 2017, shared how Purina's purpose to create richer lives for pets and the people who love them inspired the company to create 10 commitments to improve the health and well-being of pets, people and the planet. Now, in this second report, Purina shares examples from some of the countries where it operates across Europe and their impact in local communities. Purina's commitments and their impact focus on three different areas -in alignment with its parent company Nestlé: *individuals and families -and their pets, our communities *and *the planet*. Purina also contributes to Nestlé's ambition and commitments [4]. Since 2014, Purina has launched 23 new *products to improve the health and wellbeing of pets*. Since 2015, the company has championed *pet adoption initiatives* in 15 countries and partnered with 43 organisations, established Nestlé and Purina pet-friendly offices in 22 countries, signed 62 alliances for its *Pets at Work programme* and educated 823,739 children on *responsible pet ownership* in 9 countries. To improve the *environmental performance of its packaging*, Purina has avoided the use of 3,542 tonnes of packaging materials. The company has also established guidelines on *responsible sourcing* and now 100% of its soya is traceable and 79% is responsibly sourced. *Bernard Meunier*, CEO at NPPE, has expressed his gratitude: _"_*Our Purina in Society Report 2018 shares the significant contribution that colleagues and partners have made to our commitments. We do want to increase and speed up our impact. Therefore, we invite you to continue working with us to create a society that truly is better with pets*_."_ To celebrate the report's launch, Purina ran a contest for employees to share their personal contribution to the commitments. The winner's picture is featured on the front cover of the report and shows Lajos Hanzel, from Nestlé Purina Hungary, and his dog Tapi. They are ambassadors for "Young at heart" pet adoption in Hungary. To read the full report, please visit: www.purina.eu/purinareport2018 [5].pdf For further information contact: *Purina EMENA* Cassandra Blazquez Media Relations + 34 633 110 351 *Purina EMENA* Cassandra Blazquez Media Relations + 34 633 110 351 Attachment Document title: Purina Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=BFBDIBMOBA [6] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 813461 20-May-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=da2b424bd9454a29839bd355a5e06b38&application_id=813461&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c3861c0107093dee6abaf634f1cf359f&application_id=813461&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4106019a945e04409952dede6dec22b6&application_id=813461&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7df7bd342bea9ff63000de0b0546a69f&application_id=813461&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d9316339e5c89e5483cec5244a0cd2eb&application_id=813461&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=102e5df2305a0ed0dd4e7ce2ec8373d9&application_id=813461&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

