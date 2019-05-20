

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer price inflation rose for the second straight month to the highest level in four months in April, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.



The producer price index rose 1.9 percent year-on-year in April, following a 1.6 percent increase in March.



The latest increase in inflation was the highest since December, when it was 2.1 percent.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation rose 0.7 percent in April, slower than 0.9 percent in the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 0.5 percent in April, after edging up 0.1 percent in the prior month.



