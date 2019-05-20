

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - EchoStar Corp. (SATS) has agreed to sell BSS Business to DISH Network Corp. (DISH) in an all-stock, tax-free deal valued at approximately $800 million. EchoStar shareholders will receive 22,937,188 shares of DISH class A common stock, as per the terms of the deal. The BSS represents satellite services business that manages and provides broadcast satellite services to DISH.



'In 2017, when DISH acquired the EchoStar assets that we needed to deliver the DISH TV and Sling TV customer experiences, key broadcast satellite operations and services remained with EchoStar. This transaction brings those operations, including the BSS satellites,' said DISH CEO Erik Carlson.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX