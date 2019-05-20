The "Europe Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Europe Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2019", offers comprehensive information about the renewable energy policies of the European countries. The report provides a clear overview of the regulatory framework, plans, programs and incentives initiated by the individual countries to promote renewable energy sources.

Europe is the region with the most number of countries actively promoting renewable energy. All European Union (EU) member countries have targets designated by the EU in order for the EU to comply with international emission norms. To achieve this, each country has its own National Renewable Energy Action Plan (NREAP) which includes a target to increase renewable energy generation in order to reduce emissions.

Of the non-EU countries, most are party to the Kyoto protocol and have their own voluntarily decided emission reduction targets which have led to renewable energy targets. All the European countries covered in the report have established renewable energy targets. While all EU countries' NREAP set a target generation of electricity through renewable sources, the non-EU countries have either capacity or generation targets. For instance, Denmark aims to become independent of fossil fuels in their energy mix by 2050.

It provides information regarding the financial incentives, renewable energy auctions, net-metering, renewable targets and other plans implemented by the government or utilities of twenty-six countries.

Scope

Study of regulatory framework for twenty-six key European countries Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia Federation, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and United Kingdom.

Key policies and regulations supporting the development of renewable energy.

Information on strategy, roadmaps and other programs to achieve the renewable targets and goals.

Financial incentives including Feed-in-tariff, Feed-in-premium, rebates, loans, grants and other tax credits and exemptions to support the implementation of the renewable energy..

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

2 Executive Summary

3 Introduction

3.1 Renewable Energy Policy

3.2 the Author Report Guidance

4 Renewable Energy Policy

4.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

4.2 Renewable Energy Policy Framework

4.3 Financial Incentives and Policy Support

