ReNeuron's year-end update summarised its recent clinical progress in the human retinal progenitor cell (hRPC) programme in retinitis pigmentosa (RP), which has become the focus for investors, and a slight delay to its CTX programme for stroke disability. The announced £26.4m cash position was slightly higher than our prior YE19 forecast of £25.7m and will help ReNeuron's position in any further partnering discussions.

