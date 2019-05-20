Emerson's Sensi Smart Thermostat Line Earns Frost & Sullivan Acclaim for Convenience, Cost Efficiency

Emerson's range of energy-efficient smart thermostats offers users complete control, while helping reduce energy use by about 23%

LONDON, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global smart thermostats market, Frost & Sullivan recognises Emerson with the 2019 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for the best-in-class installation, top-rated user experience, and energy and cost savings enabled by its flagship Sensi product line. The award-winning solution provides homeowners with complete control over their home's comfort, from wherever they are, through seamless smartphone integration and best-in-class service.

"Emerson's comprehensive innovation process, focused on the user, ensures that the Sensi product line stays true to its promise of simplicity," said Dennis Marcell Victor, senior analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "A tremendous amount of thought goes into every detail of the hardware, software and mobile app. Features are only added when there is a high level of confidence that it enhances the overall user experience."

Designed to reduce heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) energy consumption by about 23% with features such as flexible scheduling, remote access, geofencing proximity detection and circulating fan technology, the Sensi product line helps users manage their comfort and air quality. As an ENERGY STAR certified solution, Sensi offers further cost savings through utility rebates based on real-world data and user interaction with the product and its energy-saving features.

"Temperature, humidity and air movement are key variables for human comfort and health," said Bob Sharp, executive president of Emerson's Commercial & Residential Solutions business. "We set out to create a thermostat that would provide this comfort-focused user experience and best-in-class installation at an affordable price point. The consumer response has been exceptional, leading our thermostat to be among the top-rated thermostats on Amazon and beyond, and we are grateful for the recognition from Frost & Sullivan as we continue innovating to meet customer needs."

Sensi's software solutions provide seamless control to homes and families through mobile devices and smart home platforms, such as Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant, Wink and Apple HomeKit. Users can receive up-to-date use reports through email to track HVAC energy consumption.

"Emerson backs up its strong product portfolio with outstanding customer service, ensuring extremely competitive price-performance value," noted Victor. "The company's customer-focused product development strategies, along with its commitment to cost and energy savings for customers, make it richly deserving of the 2019 Global Customer Value Leadership Award."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognises the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Emerson Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Emerson Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

