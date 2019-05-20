sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,135 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A2N85T ISIN: US7611235042 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,22
0,23
02.01.
20.05.2019 | 14:08
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

ReShape Lifesciences Inc.: ReShape Lifesciences to Host First Quarter 2019 Conference Call on May 20, 2019

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2019 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCQB: RSLS), a developer of minimally invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss financial results for the first quarter of 2019 on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 1:30 PM Pacific Time.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 280-7473 for domestic callers or (707) 287-9370 for international callers, using Conference ID: 3557379. To listen to a live webcast or a replay, please visit the investor relations section of the Company website at: ir.reshapelifesciences.com.

About ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences is a medical device company focused on technologies to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The FDA-approved LAP-BAND Adjustable Gastric Banding System is designed to provide minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest System is an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery, and is intended to enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy.

Investor Contact:

Scott Youngstrom
Chief Financial Officer
ReShape Lifesciences Inc.
949-429-6680 x106
syoungstrom@reshapelifesci.com

or

Debbie Kaster
Investor Relations
Gilmartin Group
415-937-5403
debbie@gilmartinir.com

SOURCE: ReShape Lifesciences Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/545929/ReShape-Lifesciences-to-Host-First-Quarter-2019-Conference-Call-on-May-20-2019


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE