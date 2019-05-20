

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Monday, International Game Technology plc (IGT) maintained its full-year 2019 guidance for adjusted EBITDA outlook and capital expenditures. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend.



For fiscal 2019, the company continues to project adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion and capital expenditures between $450 million and $550 million.



The Company's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per ordinary share, payable on June 17, 2019 to shareholders on record date as of June 3, 2019.



