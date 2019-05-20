

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) said Monday that in honor of America's farmers, it is offering large two-topping carryout pizzas for $5.99 each, during the period from May 20 to May 26.



'Domino's wouldn't exist without dairy, tomato and wheat farmers across the U.S. Farmers work seven days a week, just like Domino's stores and team members - all working hard to bring delicious food to customers' tables every day,' said Jenny Fouracre, Domino's spokesperson.



Customers can take advantage of Domino's $5.99 week-long carryout deal by ordering over the phone, in-store, at dominos.com or via Domino's mobile ordering apps.



According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 97 percent of the 2.1 million farms in the U.S. are family-owned operations.



Domino's noted that it is in the third year of a five-year, $1 million commitment to the National FFA Organization, formerly known as Future Farmers of America.



Since 2017, the company has provided support to the FFA agricultural literacy and advocacy program, as well as funded college scholarships to 54 FFA members studying agriculture across 25 states in the U.S.



