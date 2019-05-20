sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,50 Euro		+0,80
+6,30 %
WKN: A2AKFX ISIN: NL0011606264 Ticker-Symbol: 2GH 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MERUS NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MERUS NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
20.05.2019 | 14:41
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Merus N.V.: Merus to Present at the RBC Capital Markets 2019 Healthcare Conference

UTRECHT, Netherlands, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) ("Merus", "we", "our" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing Biclonics, innovative full-length human bispecific antibody therapeutics, today announced that Ton Logtenberg, Ph.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Principal Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets 2019 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investors and Media page of the Company's website, http://www.merus.nl. A replay of the presentation will be archived and available on the Merus website site for a limited time following the event.

About Merus N.V.

Merus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. Biclonics, which are based on the full-length IgG format, are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information on the company and programs, please visit Merus' website, www.merus.nl.

Investor and Media Inquiries:
Jillian Connell
Merus N.V.
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
617-955-4716
j.connell@merus.nl


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)