Heat Biologics, Inc.: Heat Biologics to Present at the 20th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2019 / Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX), a biopharmaceutical company developing therapies designed to activate a patient's immune system against cancer, today announced that it will be presenting at the 20th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 23rd, at 3:00 PM, PST at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Jeff Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of Heat Biologics, will be presenting a company overview.

About Heat Biologics, Inc.

Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company developing immunotherapies designed to activate a patient's immune system against cancer using CD8+ "Killer" T-cells. Our T-Cell Activation Platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn "cold" tumors "hot" and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to increase their effectiveness. HS-110 is our first biologic product candidate in a series of proprietary immunotherapies designed to stimulate a patient's own T-cells to attack cancer. Our ComPACT technology is a dual-acting immunotherapy designed to deliver T-cell activation and co-stimulation in a single product. We are currently enrolling patients in our Phase 2 clinical trial for advanced non-small cell lung cancer, in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's nivolumab (Opdivo) or Merck's anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA). Pelican Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Heat, is focused on the development of co-stimulatory monoclonal antibody and fusion protein-based therapies designed to activate the immune system. We also have numerous pre-clinical programs at various stages of development. For more information, please visit www.heatbio.com.

Media and Investor Relations Contact

David Waldman

+1-919-289-4017

investorrelations@heatbio.com

