UNUS SED LEO Listing on Bitfinex Following Completion of $1bn Contribution

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that UNUS SED LEO, a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex . The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDt, EOS, and ETH.

Upon publishing the UNUS SED LEO whitepaper on Friday, May 10th, Bitfinex conducted and completed a private sale of 100% of outstanding UNUS SED LEO tokens in exchange for one billion USDt worth of Bitcoin, USD, and USDt. The overwhelming response and expedient execution of the token sale represents a new milestone for Bitfinex and the greater Blockchain community.

"We remain truly humbled by the ongoing support from the community and are immensely proud to have completed a one billion dollar private sale in under a week. We are now excited to open UNUS SED LEO out to the wider community to experience the benefits of the utility token across our portfolio," Jean Louis van der Velde, CEO of Bitfinex, commented.

In addition to our excitement around bringing such an unprecedented and powerful token to the heart of our community, the Bitfinex team remains dedicated to continuing to grow and develop core infrastructure for our industry as a whole. We remain invigorated and humbled by the support of our users, personnel, and beneficiaries, and welcome everyone to the era of UNUS SED LEO.

About iFinex: iFinex started operations in 2012, initially operating under the Bitfinex brand, making it one of the longest-standing exchanges in the blockchain industry. Since then, iFinex, through its trading platforms, has become one of the most widely-recognized companies in the cryptocurrency sector, with a community of passionate entrepreneurs, idealists, and technologists that have together contributed to one of the best growth stories in our industry.