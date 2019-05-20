sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,645 Euro		-0,02
-1,20 %
WKN: A0MSY7 ISIN: FI0009015309 Ticker-Symbol: B7J 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SRV YHTIOT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SRV YHTIOT OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,615
1,655
16:31
20.05.2019 | 14:53
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

SRV Yhtiöt Oyj: SRV Group Plc - Managers' transactions

SRV GROUP PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 20 MAY 2019 15.45 EET

SRV Group Plc - Managers' transactions

Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:As Pontos BalticLegal Person
Position:Closely associated person
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name:Kokkila, Ilpo
Position:Member of the Board/Deputy member
Name:Kokkila, Timo
Position:Member of the Board/Deputy member
Initial Notification
Reference number:743700GB29FXC0VXF414_20190520150016_5
Issuer
Name:SRV Yhtiöt Oyj
LEI:743700GB29FXC0VXF414
Transaction details
Transaction date:2019-05-17
Nature of the transaction:Disposal
Instrument:Financial Instrument Linked to a Share or a Debt Instrument
ISIN:FI4000384185
Volume:1
Unit price:200500.00000 Euro
Aggregated transactions
Volume:1.00000000000000
Volume weighted average price:00000000200500.00000 Euro
Transaction details
Transaction date:2019-05-20
Nature of the transaction:Disposal
Instrument:Financial Instrument Linked to a Share or a Debt Instrument
ISIN:FI4000384185
Volume:1
Unit price:100250.00000 Euro
Aggregated transactions
Volume:1.00000000000000
Volume weighted average price:00000000100250.00000 Euro

For further information, please contact:
Ilkka Pitkänen, CFO, Tel. +358 40 667 0906, ilkka.pitkanen@srv.fi


www.srv.fi

You can also find us on the social media:
FacebookLinkedInTwitterInstagram


SRV in brief
SRV is a bold developer and innovator in the construction industry. We want to offer the best customer experience as a constructor of urban city centres, while also being the most attractive employer in the industry. Our genuine cooperation and enthusiasm for our work comes across in every encounter. Sustainability is reflected in all our activities.

Established in 1987, we are a publicly listed company since 2007 in Helsinki Nasdaq stock exchange that operates in selected growth centres in Finland and Russia. Our revenue in 2018 was EUR 960 million. Over 1,000 people work for us and we employ a network of almost 4,000 subcontractors in our projects.

SRV - Building for life


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)