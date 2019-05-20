Market-leading test and measurement supplier introduces an industry-first package pricing for its German-engineered bench instruments. For a limited time, customers can purchase a selection of entry-level instruments, fully equipped with all options at an unrivaled package price.

Rohde Schwarz, one of the world's leading manufacturers of information and communications technology products for design engineers, today announced a first-of-its-kind promotion for its line of value bench instrument solutions. This industry-first promotion called "This Changes Everything" allows customers to purchase all the bandwidth, channels, inputs, memory interfaces and signal generation they may ever need, at one unrivaled package price.

"Adding keycodes or further options to your instrument can be expensive and time consuming. Now, our customers can get solution packages with fully loaded instruments from the start for long-term viability," said Bob Bluhm, Vice President of Value Instruments at Rohde Schwarz.We want to make it easy and affordable for our customers to best prepare for the future now before their design requirements change. Our all-inclusive promotion does just that with all options included at purchase, one part number for easy ordering and unrivaled prices on some of the most popular instruments in our portfolio."

From May 20, 2019, to December 31, 2019, the Rohde Schwarz "This Changes Everything" package promotion offers customers a wide selection of the company's entry-level instrument solutions fully equipped at an attractive price. Customers can choose from Rohde Schwarz oscilloscopes, spectrum analyzers, power supplies and power analyzers, and get all the bandwidth, channels, inputs, memory interfaces and signal generation up front. Customers who might need to budget for future upgrades based on design needs, can maximize their investment up front, making the purchasing process easier.

Design engineers can build up their bench and maximize their bench's performance for every day applications like EMI debug, power integrity, battery testing, channel power and low speed serial with the instruments available through the promotion: It includes five oscilloscopes, including the R&S RTB2000, the R&S RTM3000, the R&S RTA4000; two spectrum analyzers, including the R&S FPC1500; three power supplies, including theR&S HMP4040, the R&S NGE100B, the R&S NGL200; and one power analyzer, the R&S HMC8015

Oscilloscopes

The entry-level line of oscilloscopes from Rohde Schwarz come equipped with a logic analyzer, protocol analyzer, waveform and pattern generator and voltmeter in the same instrument. Featuring the power of 10, the R&S RTB2000, R&S RTM3000 and the R&S RTA4000 include a class exclusive 10-bit analog-to-digital converter (A/D converter), 10 Msamples of memory depth and a 10.1-inch touchscreen offering the highest resolution in its class: 1280x800 pixel. The technology's 10-bit A/D converter provides sharper waveforms and more signal details, compared to conventional 8-bit A/D converters, yielding up to four-fold improvement.

Select from the following options:

R&SRTC1000 R&SRTB2000, R&SRTM3000, R&SRTA4000, and R&SRTH1000 Scope Rider

R&SRTB2000, R&SRTM3000, R&SRTA4000, and R&SRTH1000 Scope Rider Performance: bandwidths up to 1 GHz

Channels: Up to 4 analog/16 digital (MSO)

Up to 10.1" WXGA Touchscreen display

Sample Rate: Up to 5 Gsample/s

Memory: Up to 1 Gsample segmented memory

Up to 10-bit ADC

Spectrum Analyzer

The entry-level spectrum analyzers from Rohde Schwarz offer the value and capabilities of a three-in-one instrument a spectrum analyzer, vector network analyzer and a signal generator. The R&S FPC1500 offers a frequency range of 5 kHz to 3 GHz, the ability to measure RF signals, function as an RF signal generator, and feature a tracking generator and independent continuous wave (CW) signal generator. The spectrum analyzer also includes a one-port vector network analyzer with Smith chart display, a signal generator, internal voltage standing wave ratio (VSWR) bridge, independent signal source and resolution bandwidth settings down to 1 Hz. The R&S FPC1500 comes with a 10.1-inch Wide XGA (WXGA) display (1366 x 768 pixel), is Wi-Fi-enabled and offers remote control capability. It is compatible with iOS, Android and PCs and features low noise floor and high maximum input power.

Select from the following options:

R&SFPC1000, R&SFPC1500

Frequency range: up to 3 GHz

DANL: - 165 dBm typ.

Phase Noise: - 103 dBc/Hz

Screen Size: 10.1" WXGA

Power Supplies

Power supplies from Rohde Schwarz offer two, three or four channels, maximum voltage from 128 V to 300 V, the same voltage range on all channels, and maximum current of 40 A, up to 10 A output current per channel. Offering high efficiency and low residual ripple, the products include a wide variety of protection features to prevent damage to the instrument and the device under test (DUT), such as overtemperature, overload and short-circuit protection.

Select from the following options:

R&SHMP4040, R&SNGE100B and R&SNGL200

Channel Count: up to 4

Electrically Equivalent Channels

Max Voltage: 4x32 V/channel

Max Current 10 A/channel Max Power: 384 W

Power Analyzer

The R&S HMC8015 power analyzer from Rohde Schwarz is a compact tester for AC/DC load and standby current characterization that enables measurements without additional tools such as a computer or remote infrastructure. In addition to a numerical and graphical display with 26 key parameters, the instrument delivers performance and compliance protocols in line with IEC 62301, EN 50564 and EN 61000-3-2.

The following option is available:

R&SHMC8015

Power measurement range: 50 µW to 12 kW

Analog bandwidth: DC to 100 kHz

Sampling rate: 500 ksample/s

Basic accuracy: 0.05%

Designed with the high quality and precision that users have come to expect of Rohde Schwarz, the value instruments are manufactured at the same European plants as the company's higher-end products. With 85 years of experience and renowned German engineering, these instruments provide the performance needed for measurement tasks in everyday laboratory operations at universities and research and development facilities. As an independent, family-owned company, with products designed at its Munich, Germany headquarters, Rohde Schwarz products are a safe investment for the future.

To learn more about the Rohde Schwarz "This Changes Everything" pricing promotion, please visit: www.askanengineer.us/change-everything/

Rohde Schwarz

The Rohde Schwarz technology group develops, produces and markets innovative communications, information and security products for professional users. The group's test and measurement, broadcast and media, aerospace defense security, networks and cybersecurity business fields address many different industry and government-sector market segments. On June 30, 2018, Rohde Schwarz had approximately 11,500 employees. The independent group achieved a net revenue of approximately EUR 2 billion in the 2017/2018 fiscal year (July to June). The company has its headquarters in Munich, Germany. Internationally, it has subsidiaries in more than 70 countries, with regional hubs in Asia and America.

