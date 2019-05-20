The global pulmonary embolism therapeutics market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 9% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global pulmonary emobolism therapeutics market from 2019-2023.

A key factor driving the growth of the global pulmonary embolism therapeutics market is the growing risk factors associated with pulmonary embolism. Several lifestyle-related factors such as overweight, old-age pregnancy, smoking, and excessive use of supplemental estrogen are some of the major cause of pulmonary embolism globally. The decrease in mobility due to overweight can cause blood to clot throughout the body, resulting in the difficulty in breathing that further increases the risk of a clot in the lungs. Obese people with high blood pressure are also prone to be affected with the pulmonary embolism. Further, the use of supplemental estrogen or hormone replacement therapy can also cause blood clots in the lungs. Thus, the increase in the risk factors associated with pulmonary embolism will drive market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the extensive research on regenerative therapies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global pulmonary embolism therapeutics market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global pulmonary embolism therapeutics market: Extensive research on regenerative therapies

Although the market has the highly effective new-age oral anticoagulants for the treatment of pulmonary embolism, it is still witnessing a huge unmet need considering the pathogenesis of the disease. The treatment options that are currently available in the market are symptomatic, which requires the patients to undergo treatment for long durations. As a result, researchers are constantly studying various proteins and genes that are known to cause pulmonary embolism. Thus, the advances in the research are will bring in a paradigm shift in the treatment landscape for pulmonary embolism over the years to come.

"With the aim to enhance the research and the development of novel drugs for the treatment of pulmonary embolism, various vendors are venturing into strategic alliances which are helping them in concentrating on their core competencies such as research. These increasing strategic alliances are also expected to result in decreasing the competition among the vendors and increase their global presence during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global pulmonary embolism therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global pulmonary embolism therapeutics market by RoA (oral and parenteral) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of the indication in the region with the US being one of the highest prevalent countries of pulmonary embolism globally. Factors such as the increasing obese population and the strong prevalence of HIV are expected to further increase the risk of pulmonary embolism in the region.

