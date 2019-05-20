Referring to the bulletin from Tethys Oil AB's annual general meeting, held on May 15, 2019, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 21, 2019. The order book will not change. Short name: TETY AK ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Split with redemption: 2:1 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN: SE0011115971 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 20, 2019 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN code: SE0012455202 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 21, 2019 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about the split, please contact Tethyl Oil AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.