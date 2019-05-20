The global direct carrier billing platform market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 13% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005428/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global direct carrier billing platform market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Developing countries are highly dependent on debit cards and cash for transactions and are recording low penetration rate and use of credit cards. This is providing immense growth opportunities for the direct carrier billing platforms to emerge as a deemed payment method. The direct carrier billing payment platform enables the purchase of digital content subscriptions without having to use credit cards or mobile payment methods. The platform allows users to pay through their cellphone bills after keying in their security codes. Thus, the slow penetration rate of credit card in developing countries will propel the demand for the direct carrier billing platforms during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rising demand for OTT content will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global direct carrier billing platform market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global direct carrier billing platform market: Rising demand for OTT content

The adoption of OTT content, including audio and video streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Spotify, and Apple Music, is increasing significantly across the world. Consumers are increasingly opting for OTT content over traditional cable or satellite content owing to the unavailability of quality content on TV and penetration of high-speed Internet. As a result, OTT content providers are developing quality and region-specific content to compete in the growing content market. The increasing demand for OTT content is propelling the adoption of direct carrier billing as a payment method.

"Direct carrier billing is evolving as a significant component of the e-commerce value chain. The platform eliminates multiple payment tools, structures, and interfaces. Direct carrier billing also provides capabilities of the application programming interface (API) approach for a single integration. This allows consumers to access all the merchants for purchases, which will also support cross-border sales. Thus, the adoption of direct carrier payment method for the purchase of physical and digital goods will increase significantly during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global direct carrier billing platform market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global direct carrier billing platform market by end-user (apps and games, online media, and others) and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, South America, North America, and MEA)

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, South America, North America, and MEA, respectively. The market growth in APAC can be attributed to several factors such as fast economic growth, high penetration of smartphones, and increasing access to 3rd generation (3G) and 4th generation (4G) networks in the region. The direct carrier billing platform market is witnessing rapid growth in Southeast Asia owing to the increasing penetration of smartphones and low prevalence of credit cards.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005428/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com