Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value 20-May-2019 / 14:25 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 17/05/2019) of GBP60.55m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 17/05/2019) of GBP45.23m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 17/05/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid 216.94p 20,850,000.00 price) - including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid 209.39p price) - excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 182.50p Premium / (Discount) to (15.87)% NAV Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 105.67p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 109.50p Premium to NAV 3.62% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2018 to 17/05/2019 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8707 EQS News ID: 813571 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 20, 2019 09:26 ET (13:26 GMT)