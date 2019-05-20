

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump refuted reports of proposed mass transfer of migrants from the southern border to northern or coastal border facilities, including in Florida, to lessen the workload at crowded Border Patrol facilities.



'False reporting yesterday. There are no plans to send migrants to Northern or Coastal Border facilities, including Florida,' Trump said on Twitter Sunday, naming Fox News. 'Not by airplanes or any other way. Our Country is FULL, will not, and can not, take you in,' he added.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner John P. Sanders also clarified that media reports on the contrary are inaccurate.



But Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan acknowledged that federal officials had earlier considered the move.



Reports say the plan was shelved after opposition by local leaders last week.



The authorities are finding it difficult to accommodate migrants, who have been arriving at the Texas border, to process their admission eligibility.



Currently, there are more than 16,000 people in the custody of U.S. Border Patrol, many of whom are living in overcrowded facilities.



This is the result of the apprehension of a record number of immigrants - 500,000 - by Border Patrol agents so far this year.



'We may need to take additional action for the welfare of those in our custody and the health and safety of everyone, including our law enforcement personnel and support staff at our processing facilities,' Sanders said in a statement.



For several months, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been faced with a humanitarian and operational crisis on the southern border.



To manage the unprecedented number of people in its custody, CBP began transporting hundreds of families by bus and aircraft from the U.S. Border Patrol's severely overcrowded processing facilities to less-crowded stations along the Southwest border.



Sanders urged Congress to act, to help it address the worsening national emergency.



