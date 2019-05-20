Sompo International Welcomes Udo Pützer as Head of Financial Lines Insurance in Germany

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that Mr. Udo Pützer has joined the company's European insurance platform as Head of Financial Lines Insurance, Germany. Mr. Pützer is based in the company's Düsseldorf office and will introduce a range of management liability, professional indemnity, and financial institutions products to the German insurance market. Mr. Pützer will also work in conjunction with the company's specialized M&A insurance underwriting team in Barcelona to offer transaction risk products. Mr. Pützer reports to Mathieu Borneuf, Senior Vice President, Continental European Professional Liability Insurance.



Joining the company's leadership team in Germany, Mr. Pützer will also assume the role of Underwriting Manager with responsibility for the company's Düsseldorf-based underwriting team, which currently offers a suite of property, casualty and marine insurance products.

Mr. Thomas Mannsdorfer, Executive Vice President and Head of European Specialty Underwriting at Sompo International, commented, "As a seasoned underwriting leader with extensive underwriting and operational experience in the German insurance market, Udo is a welcome addition as we broaden our professional lines focus in the European Economic Area (EEA). Udo's presence in Germany will enable us to quickly extend Sompo International's growing portfolio and presence in this specialized market."

Mr. Thomas Brazil, Chief Executive Officer of SI Insurance (Europe), SA, added, "Europe is a strategic market for Sompo and we continue to expand our product offerings to our EEA clients. New professional lines capabilities in Germany complement our property, casualty and marine offerings and further enhance SI Insurance (Europe)'s ability to expand our footprint in this region."

Mr. Pützer joins Sompo International with more than 15 years of professional lines underwriting experience, most recently as Head of Field Underwriting -- Financial Lines at Amlin Insurance SE in Cologne, Germany. With a focus throughout his career on D&O and professional indemnity insurance for commercial risks and financial institutions, Mr. Pützer's prior roles span several insurers as well as a major broker as Head of Financial Lines for Commercial D&O at Aon Versicherungsmakler Deutschland. Prior to that, he founded and grew Dual Deutschland, a start-up MGA in Cologne, Germany, where he served as Co-Managing Director for eight years. Mr. Pützer holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of Cologne and a Master of Business Administration from Azusa Pacific University in California.

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Through its operating subsidiaries, Sompo International writes agriculture, professional lines, property, marine, energy, casualty and other specialty lines of insurance and catastrophe, property, casualty, professional lines, weather risk and specialty lines of reinsurance. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+.

