The compact, 25 m² lab, which is approved under the Management Quality System of Aix en Provence, is located adjacent to the company's expansive 600 m² disposable hygiene lab and will work in association with SGS's facility in nearby Aix.

The new facility enables safety and performance tests to be undertaken on product categories ranging from household appliances and power tools to office equipment, lighting products and laboratory equipment.

Its team of local engineers, equipped to evaluate products' electromagnetic capability, battery and energy efficiency, and safety compliance, will work with retailers and manufacturers across the north of France.

Jean-Pierre Rosserot, E&E Technical Director, SGS, said: "This new lab expands our E&E testing capabilities in France to provide a comprehensive resource for the region's brand manufacturers, retailers and importers who need to meet local and international regulatory requirements. Additionally, customers needing certification marks and approvals for other countries will be able to utilize the facility to access global markets."

The opening of the new center marks the successful development, diversification and further enhancement of SGS's testing capability in Europe. SGS helps companies deliver well-designed, functional, durable and safe products to their customers by providing flexible, efficient and professional one-stop solutions for manufacturers and traders.

SGS Electrical & Electronic Testing Services

SGS has the electrical and electronic industry regulatory and technical expertise to provide testing services for abuse, benchmarking, durability, electrical, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), environmental, life cycle analysis, performance, safety standards and transportation on cells, batteries and modules.

