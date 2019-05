BioPorto announced that it had submitted an application to the FDA for the paediatric NGAL Test. The application was specifically for the risk assessment of acute kidney injury in children under the age of 21. The application was submitted with breakthrough designation, which we consider very encouraging. The designation shortens the statutory review time to 45 days (from 90) and provides that a portion of data needed be provided after marketing clearance.

