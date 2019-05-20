A new market research study by Technavio on the global knee braces marketprojects the market to grow at a CAGR of about 4% during the period 2019-2023. This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue, top drivers, and emerging market trends. It also includes detailed insights and forecasts for all the market segments across different geographies.

High incidence of meniscus injuries

Meniscus tears are one of the most common knee injuries, and the risk is high among athletes who participate in contact sports such as football. A torn meniscus is usually a torn cartilage that can lead to knee instability, which further leads to an inability to move the knee normally or persistent knee pain. Degenerative meniscus tears frequently occur among the elderly demographic. Knee braces can help in correcting meniscus injuries and provide the support and stability needed to help in the normal functioning of the knee. Therefore, the high prevalence of meniscus injuries will propel the demand for knee braces, thereby, fueling the market growth during the forecast period.

Increase in awareness and adoption of orthopedic braces

The adoption of orthopedic braces that are designed to address musculoskeletal disorder-related issues is increasing significantly. These braces support, protect, stabilize, and correct the alignment of certain body parts. Orthopedic braces are predominantly used during recovery and rehabilitation processes. Increasing awareness about the efficiency of these braces in providing pain relief, support, and improvement in bone structure, is resulting in the increased adoption of knee braces to rehabilitate different knee instabilities. Therefore, with increased awareness and adoption, there will be substantial growth of the global knee braces market during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "With a significant increase in the participation rate in organized sports activity, the sports-related injuries have also increased substantially. As a result, there is a growing need for protective measures such as the adoption of knee braces. The constant technological advances have made knee braces stiffer, lighter, and readily attainable. This is increasing the adoption of knee braces by sports players and athletes, which will significantly boost the growth of the market during the forecast period."

Lack of clinical evidence with the use of knee braces

Knee braces have gained immense popularity as a mode of treatment and prevention of knee injuries. However, knee braces such as prophylactic knee braces lack sufficient medical evidence of their efficacy in reducing the incidence or severity of knee injuries. It has also been observed that these braces might slow down the movement of an athlete and thereby inhibit performance. The lack of clinical evidence might limit the adoption of knee braces. Therefore research is required to elucidate the exact mechanism of action of knee braces to substantiate their benefits.

Top players in the global knee braces market:

3M Co.

DeRoyal Industries Inc.

medi GmbH Co. KG

Mueller Sports Medicine Inc.

Orthofix Holdings Inc.

REH4MAT Slawomir Wronski

Some of the key topics covered in the global knee braces market include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

