The Lynd Company: Traveling Vietnam Wall to Visit San Antonio, Texas in October

Public Invited to Four-Day Showing Coinciding with Opening of LYND's New Corporate Headquarters and Vietnam Museum

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2019 / LYND, a homegrown commercial real estate company, has arranged to bring a traveling version of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. to greater San Antonio during a four-day period in October. The visit coincides with the dedication of a Vietnam museum that will be built inside LYND's new headquarters currently under construction in Shavano Park. A 50th reunion of a U.S. Army unit the company's founder and chairman emeritus Michael Lynd Sr. was part of will take place the same weekend.

"My father's service in Vietnam meant a great deal to him and it helped shape the fiber of our company," said A. David Lynd, president and CEO. "With that in mind, we thought it would be fitting to showcase this important historic period in our country while celebrating a momentous milestone in our own company's history-a new 35,000-square-foot corporate home built from the ground up."

At 360-feet long and 8-feet high, the Traveling Vietnam Wall is the largest mobile Vietnam replica in the country. It will be set up in the parking lot of the new headquarters site at 4001 Pond Hill Road, Shavano Park, Texas and open to the public 24 hours a day from Thursday, October 10 to Sunday, October 13.

On Friday, October 11, LYND will host an invite-only event to dedicate the new office building and ground-floor museum. The project was the brainchild of Lynd Sr., who was a member of the U.S. Army's 196th Light Infantry Brigade (Americal Division) during the war. It will officially serve as an annex of the Southwest Florida Military Museum & Library in Cape Coral, Florida.

"Our museum will be dedicated to all of the grunts who put their lives on the line fighting in the rice paddies, jungles, mountains and beaches," said Lynd Sr., whose company turns 40 years old next year. "The stories will be told from their point of view so that the public can better understand the challenges these brave soldiers faced and why our country was at war."

The museum will feature documentaries, books, letters, news articles and other artifacts from the era. It will also feature kiosks with audio/visual recordings and a mannequin fully dressed in authentic combat gear. Once completed, the museum will be open to the public. There are more than a half-million Vietnam veterans estimated to live in Texas according to the Military Officers of America.

Special guests for the weekend include two retired Army officers with distinguished military careers. Major General James L. Dozier and Lieutenant General Walter F. Ulmer, Jr. were both awarded Silver Star Medals for valor in combat in Vietnam. Years later, General Dozier made news when he was kidnapped from his residence in Verona by the Red Brigades while serving at a NATO headquarters there. He was rescued 42 days later by an Italian special police unit. General Ulmer later served as a Division and Corps commander and as Commandant of Cadets at West Point.

Also occurring during the weekend, the C-2-1 unit of the 196th Light Infantry Brigade (Americal Division) will hold its 50th reunion in San Antonio. A special dinner is planned on the rooftop of the LYND headquarters that will be attended by both generals and also Chris Noel, a former actress and Vietnam veteran pin-up model who made numerous visits to troops and hosted her own radio program. She survived two helicopter crashes in the war.

For more information on the Traveling Wall exhibit, people can visit www.avtt.org or call 903-825-1998. Members of C-2-1 unit of the 196th Light Brigade who would like to take part in the reunion weekend should also call 903-825-1998.

Wall photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/1rd0p18vkpu1hqe/AACmBNMX1FOX2m3RiPWYi8Kfa?dl=0

About LYND:

Headquartered in San Antonio, TX, Lynd is a privately-held, national real estate company that specializes in third-party management of multifamily real estate assets. Managing approximately 23,000 apartment units in 11 states, Lynd ranks as one of the premiere multifamily management companies in the country. For more information, visit www.lynd.com.

Media Contact:

Todd Templin, Boardroom PR

ttemplin@boardroompr.com

954-370-8999 or 954-290-0810

SOURCE: The Lynd Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/545778/Traveling-Vietnam-Wall-to-Visit-San-Antonio-Texas-in-October