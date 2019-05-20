Regulatory News:

Séché Environnement (Paris:SCHP) is announcing a new bond issue for an amount of €80 million, to be allocated in two separate tranches:

€60 million of 7-year maturity (2026), with a coupon rate of 2.90%;

€20 million of 8-year maturity (2027), with a coupon rate of 3.05%.

This issue, subscribed by French and European investors with terms and conditions significantly improved on those of the previous issue in July 20181, illustrates recognition of Séché Environment's strong financial position. It also reflects increased market confidence in Séché Environnement's long-term growth strategy.

The proceeds from this issue are intended to refinance the recent international acquisitions made by Séché Environnment2, which are currently being financed by drawdowns on the syndicated credit line.

Agenda

Half-year results at June 30, 2019: September 9, 2019 after close of trading

About Séché Environnement

Séché Environnement is one of France's leading players in the recovery and treatment of all types of waste, from both industry and local communities.

Séché Environnement is the leading independent operator in France. It is uniquely positioned as a specialist in highly complex waste, operating within regulated, high-barrier markets and developing cutting-edge recovery and treatment solutions for both hazardous and non-hazardous waste.

Its facilities and expertise enable it to provide high value-added solutions to its industrial and local community clients, targeting the challenges of the circular economy and sustainable development requirements, such as:

the material and energy recovery of hazardous and non-hazardous waste;

a comprehensive range of treatment solutions for solid, liquid and gaseous waste (thermal, physical-chemical and radiation treatment, etc.);

the storage of final hazardous and non-hazardous waste;

eco-services such as decontamination, decommissioning, asbestos removal and rehabilitation;

the overall management of services to the environment within the context of outsourcing contracts.

Leveraging its extensive expertise, the Group is active in 15 countries worldwide and is enjoying rapid international expansion through organic growth and acquisitions. Séché Environnement is already present in Europe (Spain, Germany) and has recently acquired leading positions in Latin America (Peru, Chile) and South Africa.

To date, the Group has around 4,500 employees worldwide (2,000 in France).

Séché Environnement has been listed on Eurolist by Euronext (Compartment B) since November 27, 1997.

It is eligible for equity savings funds dedicated to investing in SMEs and is listed in the CAC Mid&Small and Enternext PEA-PME 150 indexes.

Important notice

This press release may contain forward-looking information. This information represents either trends or targets as at the date of publication of this press release and may not be considered as earnings forecasts or any other type of performance indicator. This information is by nature subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and are usually beyond the Company's control, which may imply that expected results and growth differ significantly from the stated trends and targets. These risks notably include those described in the Company's Registration Document, which is available on its website (www.groupe-seche.com). This information therefore does not reflect the Company's future performance, which may differ considerably, and no guarantee can be given as to the achievement of these forward-looking items. The Company doe not undertake to update this information. More detailed information about the Company can be found on its website (www.groupe-seche.com), in the Regulatory Information section. This press release does not constitute either an offer of shares or a solicitation in view of an offer of shares in any country, including the United States Distribution of this press release may be subject to the laws and regulations in force in France or other countries. Persons in possession of this press release must be aware of these restrictions and observe them.

1 See press release of July 11, 2018

2 See press releases of March 5, 2019 and April 18, 2019

