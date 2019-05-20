While the global and Euro Area business cycles slow, the economic expansion remains surprisingly strong in CEE. The region shows a high degree of economic integration with the Euro Area, yet strong domestic demand more than compensates for the weakening external conditions. Improvements in labor markets have been broad based and rising wages support household consumption as, so far, inflation remains rather muted. The region's strong growth performance drives economic convergence. For it to persist, digital capacities will be essential to close the gap to an evolving technological frontier. Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) maintains a solid expansion albeit a weakening external macroeconomic environment. The expansion of the global economy has slowed to 3.6 % in 2018 after ...

