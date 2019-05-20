The new patent will cover OSE-127 through 2035

OSE Immunotherapeutics (Paris:OSE)(ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE) today announces that it has received the first notice of allowance of a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) strengthening the protection covering anti-interleukin-7 receptor (IL-7R) antagonist OSE-127, a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CD127 receptor, the alpha chain of the IL-7R, that has been shown to induce a powerful antagonistic effect on effector T lymphocytes responsible for causing autoimmune pathologies.

The new patent will cover OSE-127 until at least 2035. This first notice of allowance in the U.S. is a major step in strengthening the product's protection and should facilitate the grant of additional patents in other major territories covered by the same patent family.

"We are very pleased with this first U.S. notice of allowance for a patent application that strengthens OSE-127 intellectual property and further validates the product's novel and differentiated mechanism of action as an IL-7R full-antagonist. While reinforcing our global patent portfolio for OSE-127, we are also advancing the product's development through a phase 1 clinical trial, with an aim of providing a potential best-in-class treatment for debilitating autoimmune diseases, including inflammatory bowel diseases and Sjögren's syndrome," commented Alexis Peyroles, chief executive officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics.

OSE-127 is being developed in partnership with Servier* under an option agreement up to the completion of a Phase 2 clinical trial planned in autoimmune bowel diseases and in parallel, Servier plans a development in Sjögren's syndrome. The product is currently in a Phase 1 trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of single- and multiple-ascending intravenous and subcutaneous doses of OSE-127 in 63 healthy volunteers. Secondary endpoints include measures of pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and immunogenicity to help assess and understand how the drug is absorbed and metabolized. In addition, exploratory biomarkers will be used to assess OSE-127's potential for the treatment of inflammatory autoimmune diseases.

*Servier is an international pharmaceutical company, governed by a non-profit foundation, with headquarters in the Paris (France) metropolitan area.

ABOUT OSE-127

OSE-127 is a monoclonal immunomodulatory antibody targeting the CD127 receptor, the alpha chain of the interleukin-7 receptor (IL-7R) that induces a powerful antagonist effect on effector T lymphocytes. Interleukin-7 is a cytokine which specifically regulates the tissue migration of human effector T lymphocytes, especially in the gut. The blockage of IL-7R prevents the migration of pathogenic T lymphocytes while preserving regulator T lymphocytes which have a positive impact in autoimmune diseases.

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmmune diseases. The company has a diversified first-in-class clinical portfolio consisting of several scientific and technological platforms including neoepitopes and agonist or antagonist monoclonal antibodies, all ideally positioned to fight cancer and autoimmune diseases. The most advanced therapeutic-candidate, Tedopi, is a proprietary combination of 10 neo-epitopes aimed at stimulating T-lymphocytes and is currently in Phase 3 development in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after checkpoint inhibitor failure (anti PD-1 and anti PD-L1) and in Phase 2 testing in pancreatic cancer in combination with checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo. FR104 (an anti-CD28 mAb) has successfully completed Phase 1 testing and has potential to treat autoimmune diseases. BI 765063 (OSE-172) (anti-SIRPa monoclonal antibody) is under a license and collaboration agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim; this checkpoint inhibitor has received CTA from French and Belgian health authorities for a Phase 1 clinical trial in multiple cancer indications. BiCKI is a bispecific fusion protein platform built on the key backbone component anti-PD-1 (OSE-279) and targeting innovative targets. OSE-127 (monoclonal antibody targeting the CD127 receptor, the alpha chain of the interleukin-7 receptor) is partnered with Servier under an option agreement up to the completion of a Phase 2 clinical trial planned in autoimmune bowel diseases; in parallel, Servier plans a development in the Sjögren syndrome. OSE-127 is currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

