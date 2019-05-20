Regulatory News:
Legrand(Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|
Issuer identification
|
Transaction
date
|
Identification code of
|
Daily total volume
(in number of
shares)
|
Daily weighted
average price
of share
|Market (MIC code)
|LEGRAND
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|5/13/2019
|FR0010307819
|52791
|59,5251
|XPAR
|LEGRAND
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
|5/14/2019
|FR0010307819
|11629
|60,0668
|XPAR
|LEGRAND
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA92
|5/15/2019
|FR0010307819
|24997
|60,4892
|XPAR
|LEGRAND
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA93
|5/16/2019
|FR0010307819
|32196
|61,0465
|XPAR
|LEGRAND
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA94
|5/17/2019
|FR0010307819
|29630
|61,3625
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|151 243
|60,4099
Société anonyme with a share capital of 1,067,780,596 euros
Registered office: 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005513/en/
Contacts:
Legrand