American Bio Medica Corporation: ABMC Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

KINDERHOOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2019 / American Bio Medica Corporation (OTC PINK: ABMC) today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Chief Executive Officer Melissa A. Waterhouse stated, "New contract manufacturing sales and increased sales of products offered through distribution relationships partially offset lost government sales in the first quarter 2019 when compared to the first quarter 2018. International sales were also down in the first quarter 2019; most of which we believe is due to timing of orders. Expenses remained in line with sales and this allowed us to report a slight improvement in result from operations."

Financial Highlights

Net sales in the first quarter 2019 were $923,000, compared to net sales of $1,041,000 in the first quarter 2018, a decrease of $118,000, or 11.3%.

Operating loss was $174,000 in the first quarter 2019, compared to an operating loss of $206,000 in the first quarter 2018.

Net loss was $240,000 in the first quarter 2019, or $(0.01) per share, compared to a net loss of $267,000, or $(0.01) per share, in the first quarter 2018.

About American Bio Medica Corporation

American Bio Medica Corporation manufactures and markets accurate, cost-effective immunoassay test kits, primarily point of collection tests for drugs of abuse. The Company and its worldwide distribution network target the workplace, government, corrections, clinical and educational markets. ABMC's Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX and Rapid TOX Cup II test for the presence or absence of drugs of abuse in urine, while OralStat tests for the presence or absence of drugs of abuse in oral fluids. ABMC's Rapid Reader is a compact, portable device that, when connected to any computer, interprets the results of an ABMC drug screen, and sends the results to a data management system, enabling the test administrator to easily manage their drug testing program.

This release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, and such differences could be material. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the following: continued acceptance of our products, increased levels of competition in our industry, acceptance of new products, product development, compliance with regulatory requirements, including but not limited to our ability to obtain marketing clearance on our product for our intended markets, intellectual property rights, our dependence on key personnel, third party sales and suppliers, trading in our common shares may be subject to "penny stock" rules, our history of recurring net losses and our ability to continue as a going concern. There can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in addressing such risks and uncertainties and the Company assumes no duty to update any forward-looking statements based upon actual results. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties that could affect operating results and the market price of the Company's common shares.

AMERICAN BIO MEDICA CORPORATION

Condensed Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

For the three For the three months ended months ended March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 Net sales $ 923,000 $ 1,041,000 Cost of goods sold 617,000 669,000 Gross profit 306,000 372,000 Operating expenses: Research and development 19,000 25,000 Selling and marketing 113,000 161,000 General and administrative 348,000 392,000 Total operating expenses 480,000 578,000 Operating loss (174,000 ) (206,000 ) Other expense (66,000 ) (61,000 ) Net loss before tax (240,000 ) (267,000 ) Income tax expense 0 0 Net loss $ (240,000 ) $ (267,000 ) Basic & diluted (loss) / income per common share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 32,367,963 29,882,770 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 32,367,963 29,822,770

American Bio Medica Corporation

Condensed Balance Sheets

March 31, December 31, 2019 (unaudited) 2018 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,000 $ 113,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $36,000 at both March 31, 2019 at December 31, 2018 392,000 452,000 Inventory, net of allowance of $276,000 at March 31, 2019 and $268,000 at December 31, 2018 973,000 1,019,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 48,000 29,000 Total current assets 1,467,000 1,613,000 Property, plant and equipment, net 699,000 718,000 Patents, net 121,000 123,000 Other assets 29,000 21,000 Total assets $ 2,316,000 $ 2,475,000 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 521,000 $ 359,000 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 440,000 449,000 Wages payable 276,000 278,000 Line of credit 421,000 502,000 Current portion of long- term debt 1,013,000 237,000 Total current liabilities 2,671,000 1,825,000 Long-term debt/other liabilities, net of deferred finance costs 12,000 796,000 Total liabilities 2,683,000 2,621,000 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 325,000 323,000 Additional paid-in capital 21,421,000 21,404,000 Accumulated deficit (22,113,000 ) (21,873,000 ) Total stockholders' equity (367,000 ) (146,000 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,316,000 $ 2,475,000

