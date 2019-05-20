CPA Firm Warren Averett Recognized as One of the Best Firms for Technology

MONTGOMERY, AL / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2019 / Warren Averett CPAs & Advisors is pleased to be recognized in the 2019 Class of the Best Firms in Technology by Accounting Today. Eleven firms were recognized from across the country in three firm categories: small, medium and large. Warren Averett was one of five firms that received acknowledgment in the large firm category and was the only Alabama firm recognized.

Accounting Today sought out accounting firms that embrace technology and use it to create more responsive, profitable and sustainable practices. To participate, Warren Averett completed a questionnaire created by Accounting Today and several technology experts and consultants. The topics covered in the questionnaire ranged from employees' workstation configurations to how firms use technology to better serve clients and build it into firm culture.

Warren Averett's weekly staff communications about technology, geared toward encouraging innovation, increasing awareness around data security and offering software productivity tricks, were highlighted by the announcement. Accounting Today noted that the frequency of internal emails is necessary to keep up with Warren Averett's team of internal developers who help the Firm conceive, create and roll out solutions used by clients and internal team members. The announcement also recognized Warren Averett's clients' reaction to the custom client portal, Warren Averett Connect. Chris Morrow, a Warren Averett Member and the Firm's Chief Information Officer was quoted, saying, "The biggest compliment is that several clients have asked if they could buy our custom portal to use it with their own customers."

Accounting Today summed up the questionnaire responses from all 36 participants in statistical terms. They found that participating firms spend an average of 6.73 percent of their budgets on technology, and each employee gets an average of 22 hours of technology-related training every year. They also concluded that each employee among responding firms works with an average of 2.6 computer screens, and 67 percent of the applications they use are cloud-based.

In broader terms, there is a set of attributes that most or all of the participating firm's model. Most of the firms are early adopters--those who start using a product or technology as soon as it becomes available. The participating firms are practical about technology and its limits, but they are also acutely aware of its power and the opportunities it brings.

Warren Averett is proud to be recognized by Accounting Today as a firm that embraces the technical tools that are shaping the future of the profession and adopts the attitude and strategies necessary to thrive going forward. More information can be gained by visiting the company's website, or by contacting Kaitlyn Ryan of Warren Averett. Interested parties may also connect with Warren Averett through their Facebook page, Twitter or Instagram to learn more about their latest news and important announcements.

Warren Averett is one of the largest accounting firms in the Southeastern region and ranks among the top 35 firms in the United States. With over 800 employees and 350 CPAs, Warren Averett offers depth and experience in a variety of industries including healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, construction, real estate, aerospace and defense, life sciences and technology, nonprofit and public sector, with services that span beyond audit and tax to include wealth management, staffing and recruiting, technology consulting, financial outsourcing, retirement plan administration and investments. Their 15 office locations include Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Cullman, Anniston and Foley, Alabama; Panama City, Pensacola, Fort Walton Beach, Destin and Tampa, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; and affiliate offices in Houston, Texas and the Cayman Islands.

For more information about Warren Averett, contact the company here:

Warren Averett

Kaitlyn Ryan

205-769-3227

Kaitlyn.Ryan@warrenaverett.com

3815 Interstate Ct, Montgomery, AL 36109

SOURCE: Warren Averett

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/545954/CPA-Firm-Warren-Averett-Recognized-as-One-of-the-Best-Firms-for-Technology