Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.: Jerash Holdings to Present at D.A. Davidson, LD Micro Conferences

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2019 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ: JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), a producer of high-quality textile goods for leading global brands, today announced that it will present at two upcoming investor conferences.

Jerash management will host one on one meetings at the D.A. Davidson 2nd Annual Consumer Growth Conference to be held Thursday, May 30 at the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago, Illinois. Meetings with institutional investors will be available throughout the day.

Additionally, Jerash will present at the at the LD Micro 9th Annual Invitational Conference on Tuesday, June 4 at 2:20 PM Pacific Time. The event will be held at the Luxe Sunset Hotel in Bel Air, California. Management will be available to meet with investors throughout the day.

Investors wishing to schedule a meeting should contact their D.A. Davidson institutional sales representative, LD Micro or Jerash Holdings Investor Relations at mkreps@darrowir.com.

View the Jerash Holdings profile at: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/JRSH.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Nasdaq: JRSH) is a manufacturer utilized by many well-known brands and retailers, such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land's End, VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Nautica, Timberland, Wrangler, Lee, Jansport, etc.), and Philip-Van Heusen (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, IZOD, Speedo, etc.). Its production facilities are currently made up of four factory units and three warehouses and currently employ approximately 3,000 people. The total annual capacity at its facilities is approximately 6.5 million pieces. Additional information is available at http://www.jerashholdings.com.

Contact Information:

Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates Investor Relations

(214) 597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

