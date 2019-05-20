Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 ended April 30, 2019 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 p.m. CEST that day to review its financial results and business outlook.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Elastic investor relations website at ir.elastic.co. We invite our investors and community of users to join the webcast. The replay of the webcast will be available for two months.

About Elastic

Elastic is a search company. As the creators of the Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, and Logstash), Elastic builds self-managed and SaaS offerings that make data usable in real time and at scale for use cases like application search, site search, enterprise search, logging, APM, metrics, security, business analytics, and many more.

