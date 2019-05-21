Imago BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for myeloid diseases, today announced that an abstract describing clinical data regarding their lysine-specific demethylase (LSD1) inhibitor has been selected for an oral presentation at the 24th Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA) to be held in Amsterdam, The Netherlands from June 13-16, 2019. The abstract was published on the EHA website.

Title: A Phase 2A Study of the LSD1 Inhibitor IMG-7289 For the Treatment of Myelofibrosis

Abstract Number: S832

Date: Saturday, June 15

Time: 12:30-12:45 CEST

Location: Elicium 2

The abstract represents the first report of clinical data on IMG-7289. The protocol of IMG-7289-CTP-102 is an ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial of LSD1 inhibitor IMG-7289 in patients with high or intermediate-2 risk myelofibrosis resistant to or intolerant of approved therapy (see clinicaltrials.gov NCT03136185).

About IMG-7289

IMG-7289 is a small molecule discovered by Imago BioSciences that inhibits lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1 or KDM1A), an enzyme regulating cytokine expression and sustaining self-renewal in malignant hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells. In non-clinical studies, IMG-7289 demonstrated robust in vivo efficacy as a single agent and in combination with other therapeutic agents across a range of myeloid malignancies models including the myeloproliferative neoplasms which encompass myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia and polycythemia vera. IMG-7289 also shows activity against solid tumors in combination with other checkpoint agents in non-clinical models. IMG-7289 is under evaluation for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (see clinicaltrials.gov NCT02842827).

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences is a clinical-stage, venture-backed pharmaceutical company whose investors include Frazier Healthcare Partners, Omega Funds, Amgen Ventures, MRL Ventures Fund, HighLight Capital, Pharmaron, Greenspring Associates and Xeraya Capital as well as other corporate and venture investors. Imago is focused on improving the management of malignant and life-threatening diseases of the bone marrow and modulation of the immune system. The Company is currently focused on neoplastic diseases of the bone marrow including acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome, polycythemia vera, myelofibrosis and essential thrombocythemia. The Company is based in California.

