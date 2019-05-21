New research from the Institute for the Future of Work and Opinium shows that worker optimism has fallen, with a 5th of workers becoming more pessimistic about their career prospects than last year (22%). The research also shows that only a quarter (26%) of workers trust the Government to provide assistance if they find themselves unemployed.

Findings from 3,000 workers, weighted to be nationally representative of the UK workforce, show that 60% think it would be difficult to find a new job if they lost their current job, and 32% believe they would have to take a less senior job if they became unemployed.

This pessimism is more stark outside of London: whilst 52% of London workers say they would struggle to find a new job if made redundant, this is significantly higher at 61% for workers outside of London. This is likely related to the amount of job choice available in the capital, with 51% of London workers believing they would have a lot of job options to choose from, compared to only 38% of non-London workers.

These figures come on the back of recent ONS employment statistics showing the highest employment rates since 1974, showing that despite record levels, worker optimism is in decline.

The findings also show confidence in the welfare state is low. While National Government was rated highest for who should be primarily responsible to provide support in the event of someone's unemployment, only 26% of people said that they expected Government to actually offer support. Nearly 80% of people said they'd expect their family to help them whilst 68% said they'd look to friends and 32% to their religious community.

This polling comes as The Institute for the Future of Work launches its 'Good Work Charter', which calls on employers to ensure that their jobs offer dignity, fair pay and the opportunity to develop their skills and future employability through learning and development. This polling is part of The Institute for the Future of Work's rolling programme of research and advocacy to promote 'good jobs' and harness the Fourth Industrial Revolution for all.

Anna Thomas, Co-founder Director of The Institute from the Future of Work said: "These findings show that British workers especially those living outside London are rightly anxious about job change and prospects through the 'double disruption' of Brexit and the 4IR. Confidence in support for worker transition Britain's next big challenge is low. We need to broaden the conversation about 'good work' and how we get there. The Good Work Charter will embed a 'people-first' approach to transition and reassure workers that technologists, employers, investors and government prioritise future good work. The Charter's principles-based approach will endure fast-paced change and help build on common ground."

The polling will be launched at the Institute for the Future of Work conference today where speeches will be heard from the Secretary of State for Health, Rt Hon Matt Hancock MP; the Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, Tom Watson MP; Chair of the Government's AI Council Tabitha Goldstaub and Naomi Climer CBE, the first female president of the Institution of Engineering and Technology. A special message will be sent to the conference from both Philip Alston, UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights and Sir Angus Deaton, Nobel Laureate in economic sciences.

ENDS

Notes to Editors:

About The Institute for the Future of Work

The Institute for the Future of Work is an independent charity with a mission to shape a future in which work is better and fairer. We seek out the most pressing challenges and seize opportunities to (i) advance education into changes to the world of work and (ii) prevent and relieve in-work poverty through the Fourth Industrial Revolution ('4IR'). Our organisation has grown out of the Future of Work Commission.

Our Good Work Charter is a framework for practice and policy orientation designed to encourage fresh thinking to protect the fundamentals of good work through the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The Co-Chairs of the Trustee Board are: Nobel Prize winning, Sir Christopher Pissarides who is the Regius Professor of Economics at the London School of Economics and Naomi Climer CBE, the first female president of the Institution of Engineering and Technology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005579/en/

Contacts:

For media enquires

Martha Dalton

Martha.dalton@lodestonecommunications.com

+44 7971138459

Casey Calista

Casey.calista@lodestonecommunications.com

+44 7419989055